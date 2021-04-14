Google is Testing new Feature for Music Controls in Chrome

Google is working on introducing music controls for Chrome Browser and Chrome OS that will let users control music or video playback in the background. The new update will bring a scrubbing bar, album art, and thumbnail of the song or the video being played in the background. While these features are in queue, the company has not officially announced the launch date of these features. However as per the normal traits, Google is expected to release v.91 update of Chrome by the end of May 2021.

The new features are currently hidden behind the flag which can be activated under chrome://flags/#global-media-controls-modern-ui. For music lovers, the addition of scrubbing bar and background music in music controls is big news. These changes are made on both Chrome browser and Chrome OS and users can pin the music player on the taskbar as well.

While this update is has brought a list of good features for people who are fond of music, Google announced that it is also testing Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), an alternative to cookies for Chrome browser. Chrome is working on the Privacy Sandbox project and FLoC will be incorporated to judge users’ browsing behavior. It will able to club group of people having same interests.

Moreover, Google Chrome 89 update is announced to offer performance enhancements and will launch quicker by using lesser resources. These are a few of the changes that Google is expected to bring for users. No doubt, Google is trying to make its platforms more user-friendly than before.

