Google has recently introduced a generative AI feature called SGE, akin to Bing’s new offering powered by GPT-4, as part of an early access trial. When activated, Google will provide tailored responses to user inquiries. Nevertheless, by default, this feature occupies a substantial portion of the browser, which has affected the publishers. Now Google is testing a more subtle and lightweight version of the Search Generative Experience (SGE) known as “SGE Lite.”

Google is Testing SGE Lite for a Streamlined Search Experience

Unlike the default display of a substantial block of AI-generated information in the original version, SGE Lite presents users with just a brief snippet of text and the option to expand for additional details.

Screenshots shared by Glenn Gabe on social media provide a glimpse of the redesigned SGE Lite interface. It showcases a smaller answer box and prominently features a “Show more” button. This scaled-back approach is will ensure that it does not dominate the traditional search results, ultimately offering a smoother and less intrusive user experience.

SGE continues to evolve. I'm now seeing what I'm calling "SGE lite" in the SERPs. SGE doesn't trigger a large block by default anymore… it's now much smaller with a large "Show more" button. Again, IMO SGE will not roll out unless it's revenue-neutral or positive… Stay tuned: pic.twitter.com/JSlUJ7V7ef — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) October 7, 2023

In contrast to the original SGE interface, the lite version enables users to effortlessly scroll past it and access the conventional search results featuring ten blue links. The introduction of SGE Lite is likely motivated by the goal of maintaining a revenue-neutral or positive outcome.

This testing phase reflects Google’s ongoing efforts to fine-tune its SGE feature. It will strike a balance between providing AI-generated information and preserving the familiarity of traditional search results.