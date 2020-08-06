Google is improving the Android and iOS experiences for the users of Google Docs with two new features. Which were previously available on the web, and now mobile phones are also getting some improvements by updating office software.

Google is Updating Office Software

Google is also adding new features to Sheets, and Slides apps. These new improvements will make it easier to get work done from your mobile phones in the palm.

Link previews in Docs. By tapping a link in Docs, you will get to see a dynamic card having information instead of leaving the app. That information includes thumbnails, titles, and descriptions for web links. Moreover, it also includes the latest activity and owner information for Drive files. Currently, it is functional on iOS and will be available on Android in a matter of weeks.

improved comment navigation in Docs, Sheets, and slides. Users can now tap through comments from a single unified interface instead of selecting each comment individually from the document. It is available on Android now and will come to iOS in the next few months.

Vertical navigation in Slides. Now, users are able to scroll through the slideshows as a vertical stream in Slides, using pinch-and-zoom in order to examine the content. To review presentations on the go will now get easier and faster. This feature will be available on Android in the coming weeks and iOS in the coming months.

Microsoft Office editing in Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Google made it easier to edit Microsoft Office files on the web for G Suite users last year. Now, that same feature is going to become a part of the mobile Docs, Sheets, and Slides app on Android in the coming weeks and to the iOS app later this year.

