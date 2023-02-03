Google Is Working On A New Feature To Turn Your Android Phones Into Webcams
We all know very well that the webcams that come installed on PCs aren’t great at all. This is the main reason why many people choose to use an external webcam. Even though a lot of people have started using their phones as webcams. However, let me tell you that requires installing third-party apps. The good piece of information is that the search giant, Google is said to be working on a way to turn your Android phones into webcams.
Google Is Reportedly Working On ‘DeviceAsWebcam’ Service For Android Phones
Recently an Android analyst Mishaal Rahman revealed on Twitter that Google could add support for turning your Android handsets into a USB webcam. He said that it was found in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) repository, where the data says:
Android is adding a “DeviceAsWebcam” service.
If you don’t know about AOSP, let me tell you that it’s an open-source operating system development project for stock Android maintained by the search giant, Google. Furthermore, under Google’s direction and oversight, AOSP allows anyone to review and contribute code and fixes.
Reports claim that the “DeviceAsWebcam” service is actually elaborated as a new service that will be able to turn an Android device into a webcam. This service is tipped to work on Android devices that support the standard UVC (USB video class) gadget mode, which is actually capable of sending video data.
The point worth mentioning here is that turning your Android phone into a webcam is not going to be necessarily something new for Android. As we have already told you that there are many apps that can help you achieve that goal. However, this would be the first time Android will support turning your phone into a UVC gadget without the help of a third-party app.
Now, the question arises here when will this new feature make its way to your gadgets? Whether Google decides to add this feature in a future OS update or not. However, let me tell you that if you want to use the new functionality now, your device’s kernel needs to be compiled with CONFIG_USB_CONFIGFS_F_UVC=y first. After that, you would still technically need an app or service for it to work.
