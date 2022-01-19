Last month, Google has announced new widgets for Google Photos, Play Books, and YouTube Music. Now, Google is working on a new screen time Digital Wellbeing widget. The upcoming widget will let you easily keep track of your screen time on your home screen. It will provide you with information about how much time you spent on your most frequently used apps.

Google is Working on a ‘Your screen time’ Digital Wellbeing Widget

9to5Google is the first who report this new widget. A teardown of Digital Wellbeing v1.0.416751293.beta has revealed key details about the upcoming “Your screen time” widget. Currently, the widget is not live in the latest beta release. However, it will soon be available for beta users.

See Also: 2 Billion Chrome Users are at Risk- Google Issues Major Warning

As you can see, the “Your screen time” Digital Wellbeing widget gives you easy access to your screen time on your home screen. In the 2×1 configuration, the widget only shows your total screen time. But if you go for a larger size, it also shows the time you spent on the top three apps. It’s also worth noting that the widget supports Android 12’s wallpaper-based theming engine and changes colours based on your current wallpaper. Furthermore, it supports dark and light themes as well.

It is currently unclear when this feature will be available for all users. But we are pretty sure that it will be available in the coming update.

Check also: Google Launches Ripple, an Open Standard of Protocols to be used in Consumer Devices