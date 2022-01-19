Google is Working on Self Share Feature for Chrome OS

It seems that Google is trying to make sharing easier for people. Sharing files with each other is sometimes a heck of a task but Google is trying to make it easier for all of us. Just recently it announced that it is expanding its Fast Pair feature to Windows PCs. This feature will let users set up Bluetooth accessories, sync text messages, and share files using the Nearby Share service. Now the company is working on another feature in continuation to its Nearby Share feature. Named Self Share, the feature lets users share files to themselves on other devices with ease.

By Using Self Share, one can end files to themselves without using the old means that are email and cloud drives. This feature will utilize Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for transferring data to Chrome OS or Android devices. This new feature was spotted by Chrome Story in Chromium Gerrit suggesting. As per the shared report, the update will allow users to share files on their own devices through the Nearby share method. Right now this feature is in testing, so when it will be live it will have a “Send to Your Devices” option.

The Nearby Share file feature was launched for Android smartphones in 2020. With this feature, the two devices that are running on Android 6.0 or above can quickly transfer files with each other. This feature is similar to Apple’s AirDrop file sharing platform.

Also Read: Google is Working on a ‘Your screen time’ Digital Wellbeing Widget