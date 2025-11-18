Google Issues Emergency Chrome Update After Active Attacks Detected

Google has issued an unexpected and urgent warning for all Chrome desktop users. The company has confirmed that active attacks are already underway. Google Chrome also released an emergency update after active attacks to fix a serious security flaw. The message is clear. Everyone using Chrome on Windows, Mac, or Linux should update their browser right away.

According to Google, the issue is linked to a vulnerability called CVE-2025-13223. The company said that “an exploit exists in the wild,” which means hackers are already using it. The flaw was discovered by Google’s own Threat Analysis Group last week. The fix was rushed out because the risk is high and attackers are actively targeting users.

The vulnerability is described as a “Type Confusion in V8.” V8 is the JavaScript engine inside Chrome. It helps websites run scripts and display content. A type confusion bug means the browser can mix up different types of data. This can lead to serious memory errors. In this case, it can cause heap corruption. This gives attackers an opening to run harmful code.

NIST also issued details about the flaw. It stated that a remote attacker could exploit the issue using a specially crafted HTML page. This means a simple website could trigger the attack. The vulnerability has been labeled as high severity. This explains why Google responded so quickly.

The update should download automatically in the background. However, it will not activate until you restart your browser. Many users forget this step. Chrome may already show a small “Update” or “Restart” button in the corner. Restarting will apply the fix. Your regular tabs will reopen, but your incognito tabs will not return. Make sure you save your private browsing work before restarting.

Google says it is keeping the technical details limited for now. This is normal for zero-day bugs. The company wants to give users enough time to update before revealing more information. It also wants to avoid giving hackers extra clues. Google may keep the details restricted for even longer if the same issue affects third-party software that has not yet been patched.

With this update, Chrome’s stable version now moves to 142.0.7444.175/.176 on Windows, 142.0.7444.176 on Mac, and 142.0.7444.175 on Linux. Google says the update will roll out over the coming days and weeks. But most users should receive it today. You can also check manually by going to Settings → About Chrome.

Zero-day attacks on Chrome are becoming more frequent. But Google deserves credit for how quickly it responds. The company has built a strong system for detecting and fixing these threats. Still, the final step depends on users. Updating your browser on time is essential. It only takes a few seconds and protects you from real-world attacks.

If you see the update notification, do not ignore it. Restart Chrome immediately. Your security depends on it.