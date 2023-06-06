Google Issues Official Warning to All Android Users Struggling With Storage Issues

The search giant, Google has recently offered some useful advice for Android users who are struggling with storage issues. According to the search giant, Android devices will run better if users clear some space. Here are some of the tips that can also help boost battery life and speed by releasing your phone from overload. Let’s dig into it.

Android Users Need To Free Space For Their Phones To Work Properly

Delete Photos

Photos and videos usually take up a lot of storage space on our smartphones. Removing them permanently is a very good solution to free up some space. You can do this either by deleting or backing them up. On the other hand, if you want to keep any of your photos, it is important to back up your photos on a computer, external hard drive, or other apps like Google Photos. Then, delete the copies on your phone. If you accidentally remove an image you didn’t wish to delete, you can still restore the photo or video in the bin before it is permanently deleted.

Remove downloaded Media

One of the other ways to free up storage is to remove any downloaded movies, music, or other large media file. Just go to the Google Play app on your Android device, and select the content you wish to get rid of. Here you go!

Remove Apps & Their Data

Google has even suggested getting rid of those apps that don’t respond and the content that you no longer use. The search giant stated:

“If you uninstall an app and need it later, you can download it again. You don’t have to buy the app if you paid for it.”

In addition to that, Google also suggested clearing an app’s cache and data. Just for your info, let me tell you that clearing an app cache deletes temporary data. On the other hand, clearing data storage means you’ll permanently delete all the data you’ve stored in the app.

Automatically Archive Apps

The fact is that we don’t want to completely remove apps that we use often sometimes. One way to create more storage on your gadget is to automatically archive these apps. It won’t delete the app and will keep its icon on your home screen.

Delete Other Files

You can also free up storage by removing downloaded files on your device. They can be found in different areas depending on your device, do check your manufacturer’s support page to find the best instructions.

