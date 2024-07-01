Google Keep Now Lets You Juggle on Tablets and Foldables

Calling all Android tablet and foldable users who rely on Google Keep for note-taking! Google is boosting your multitasking power with a brand new feature – the ability to manage different accounts simultaneously within the app.

This exciting update builds upon Google Keep’s existing functionality that allows you to open two separate Keep windows on your large-screen device. But now, you can take it a step further: log in to different Google accounts in each window!

Goodbye Login Juggling, Hello Seamless Switching

Previously, managing multiple Google accounts in Keep on a tablet or foldable meant the hassle of constantly logging in and out. This could be disruptive and time-consuming, especially if you frequently switch between personal and work notes.

The new multi-account feature eliminates this login dance. With a few taps, you can have your work notes readily accessible in one window while keeping your personal to-do lists and grocery reminders organized in the other. No more logging out and back in – just seamless switching between accounts whenever you need.

A Boon for Productivity Powerhouses

This update is a game-changer for users who juggle multiple Google accounts for different purposes. Project managers can keep track of client notes and team updates in one window, while referencing personal project ideas in the other. Students can organize class notes in one account and manage their extracurricular activities in another.

The possibilities are endless, and the ability to keep everything compartmentalized yet readily accessible on a large screen enhances productivity and organization.

How to Access This Feature?

While Google hasn’t officially announced a specific rollout date, the update is expected to be available for compatible Android tablets and foldables in the coming weeks. Keep an eye out for app updates, and soon you’ll be able to experience the multi-account magic in Google Keep.