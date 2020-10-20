



Google has confirmed while talking to Android Police, the discontinuation of Nest Secure alarm system. If you want to check, you can visit the Nest Secure’s page on the Google Store right now, you will get to see a big button right at the top that says the product is no longer available.

Google Kills its Google Nest Secure Alarm System

Google spokesperson said in a statement, “Google Nest will no longer be producing Nest Secure, however, we will continue to support our security users in all the same ways,”

In 2017, the company introduces the Google Nest Secure system as a simple security system with motion sensors and a keypad, but it never received an upgrade, relying on a small hockey puck-shaped device with a keypad called the Nest Guard as the central hub. Google has now officially confirmed that the Nest Guard is discontinued, though it will continue functioning.

So, all those users who have purchased a Nest Secure Alarm System will be able to keep using it to protect their home. That means you don’t need to be worried that you have wasted a bunch of money on your security system. But at this point, we are not sure whether Google would discontinue support in the future or not.

Well, we can’t say that Google is totally out of smart home security, it is still selling video doorbells, security cameras, smoke alarms, and more.

