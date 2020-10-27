



International Digital Accountability Council (IDAC) pointed out that three of Google’s app designed for children are violating the privacy of users. After highlighting the data collection violations, Google removed three popular apps of children from the Play Store. The three apps which were removed are Princess Salon, Number Coloring, and Cats & Cosplay.

Google Kills Three Popular Apps for Children Over Privacy Violations

These apps were downloaded by more than 20 million users. According to IDAC, these apps weren’t violating any rules when it comes to code, but there were problems found in the frameworks that were powering these apps. The apps used SDKs from Unity, Umeng, and Appodeal. These developer kits were main hubs of the issue.

Google has already removed Princess Salon, Number Coloring, and Cats & Cosplay apps from the Play Store soon after IDAC reported them. A Google spokesperson told the publication “We can confirm that the apps referenced in the report were removed. Whenever we find an app that violates our policies, we take action,”

IDAC explains in its blog, “The AAID is Android’s unique ID used for advertising and, unlike the Android ID (another Android unique identifier); users have the ability to reset their AAID. However, when the AAID is linked, or “bridged” with the non-resettable Android ID, it allows companies to track users; ID bridging ultimately makes the AAID’s ability to be reset by users moot,”

The issue is being highlighted at a time when a lot of attention is being focused on Google and the size of its operation.

