Google Launches a Couple of New Badges for Chrome Extensions

Google Chrome, without any doubt, has become the most popular web browser. It is because of its user-friendly interface, less crashing, and a plethora of viable extensions. In this regard, Google has announced that it is attempting to make it easier for Chrome users to install useful extensions without having to look into their origins. Two additional badges have been applied to extensions, according to the company. Furthermore, Google said,

The first, ‘Featured,’ resembles a prize ribbon and will be displayed on extensions that “follow our technical best practices and achieve a high standard of user experience and design.”

Google claims that this is a manual process that includes reviewing extensions for an “enjoyable and intuitive experience,” ensuring developers are using the most up-to-date APIs, and monitoring each extension’s privacy practices and requested permissions. Extensions must also have a descriptive store page that explains their function in order to get the ‘Featured’ label. Finally, the fundamental features of an extension “must be accessible without additional credentials or charges.”

Both badges are now available in the Chrome Web Store. The second badge will be displayed on Established Publisher’s extensions. Publishers who “have validated their identity and proved compliance with the developer program policies” are given this one, which has a checkmark design. However, proving your identification isn’t enough to receive the badge. Developers must also have a “consistently favorable track record” with Google’s services and no outstanding developer policy violations. This means that first-time extension publishers will have to prove their worth. Google notes it “will take at least a few months of respecting these conditions to qualify.”

Companies cannot pay for either of the new badges, but they can propose an existing extension to be featured. “It’s always been our objective to make it simple for users to find good extensions while also honoring the publishers who build them,” Google’s Debbie Kim wrote in a blog post announcing the badges today. The labels should make it easier for customers to click the install button without fear of harmful extensions making their way onto the Chrome Web Store.

