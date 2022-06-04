Google Launches a ‘Suicide Hotline’ one box for Pakistan

Google has launched a one-box suicide hotline for Pakistan!

Users can get immediate aid at the top of the search result page while searching for anything linked to suicide, thanks to Google’s engagement with ‘Umang Pakistan.’

The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated Umang Pakistan as a mental health helpline that provides support to vulnerable Pakistanis who are contemplating or planning suicide. According to the World Health Organization, between 130,000 and 270,000 people attempt suicide in Pakistan each year.

“Anyone in Pakistan looking for suicide-related information, such as “suicide hotline” or “how can I commit suicide,” according to the announcement, will now be sent to the “Umang Pakistan” helpline.

According to the IT business, search interest in mental health concerns is on the rise.

“As we see through Trends [Google], Pakistanis are looking for solutions concerning their mental health,” said Farhan Qureshi, Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. We understand that time is of the utmost when seeking assistance, especially for individuals who are contemplating suicide. We hope that this tool would assist vulnerable customers in locating assistance when they are in need.”

Meanwhile, Google will include a suicide hotline update in Pakistan on both desktop and mobile search results.