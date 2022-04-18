Google has released its third Chrome security update, which addresses yet another zero-day vulnerability in the widely used desktop web browser. The Stable Channel Update for Google Chrome’s desktop version was released on Thursday, bringing the browser to version 100.0.4898.127 on macOS, Windows, and Linux.

A pair of security updates are included in the update, including a “type confusion” vulnerability identified as CVE-2022-1364. According to a source, the flaw was first discovered by a member of the Google Threat Analysis Group on April 13, and Google quickly responded with a remedy.

Google Launches an Emergency Chrome Update to Fix Zero-Day Vulnerability

The vulnerability in question is thought to be a high-severity zero-day that attackers are actively exploiting. It has the ability to crash or produce an error in a browser, allowing arbitrary code to be executed.

The vulnerability is similar to one that Google fixed on March 26 in Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine, which featured another “type misunderstanding” flaw. The latest exploit makes use of the same V8 JavaScript engine vector. According to the Center for Internet Security,

Depending on the privileges associated with the application, an attacker could view, change, or delete data. If this application has been configured to have fewer user rights on the system, exploitation of the most severe of this vulnerability could have less impact than if it was configured with administrative rights.

According to Google, it is “aware that an exploit for CVE-202201364 exists in the wild,” which aided in the speedy development of a remedy. Instead of disclosing specifics about the problem, Google says it would limit access to that information until “the vast majority of users have been updated” and so are protected.

The user can be automatically updated to the new version, but it can also be done manually in macOS by selecting “Chrome” from the main menu and then “About Google Chrome.” Click “Relaunch” after the update has been downloaded.

