Android 12 beta has finally gained stability and now Google is moving a step further by launching Android 12 Beta 2.1 after going without patches for DP3 and Beta 1. Android 12 users had several complaints and beta 2.1 seems to have addressed all of them. This new build is labeled SPB2.210513.011 and is released for people having Beta 2.

One of the biggest problems in Beta one was not being able to unlock the phone by swiping the lock screen. This happened as the lock screen was disabled somehow. Though users were using fingerprint unlock over PIN entry, but they were not able to access notification shade or swipe away alerts before rebooting was not a good show.

Google Launches Android 12 Beta 2.1 with bug fixes

Beta 2.1 has also brought back the weather and calendar events to ‘At a Glance’ widget placed at the lock screen. The company has also released more fixes for flickering/jittery animations while opening apps with gesture navigation.

The camera and mic navigation used to disappear completely when the phone was rebooted, this issue is also fixed in beta 2.1. Also, there was a bug in the previous beta that stuck on the setup wizard after installing the Beta and resetting devices has also gone with the new update.

So if you are a pixel user and want to test this amazing Android release to get rid of bugs, enroll your handset into the Android Beta for Pixel program, and enjoy the latest update.

Also Read: How to Fix ‘Unfortunately App has Stopped’ Error on Android? 7 Ways



