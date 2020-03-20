Google Launches Camera Go App for Android Go Smartphones

Android Go device made debut three years back. In such a small period, it has 100 million active smartphones throughout the world. It is an impressive goal achieved by the company in a span of just a few years. Realizing the ever-growing users of Android Go Smartphones, the company has decided to launch a dedicated camera app which is easy to use and faster than those present in all other smartphones.

This camera app is named as Camera Go which has some great features including Portrait Mode, which gives a better finish and impressive look to the photos.

Android Go Smartphones to Provide Better Camera Features to Users

The Camera Go app can also track the number of photos, and the videos users have on their mobiles, plus it also offers them ways to clear spaces of the mobile.

The company has announced that the new Camera App will be available for Nokia 1.3 initially but will launch to more Android Go Smartphones in future. So camera lovers will not have to wait for long to get this amazing, transformed and faster feature. With this feature, the selfie lovers will have a different swag.

