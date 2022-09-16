Google Launches Device-Specific Play store rating system

Android is one of the best-operating systems when it comes to usage. No doubt, it works on multiple devices starting from smartphones, tablets, refrigerators, car entertainment systems, infotainment systems, and the list goes on. and the list could really go on. Since Android apps work on different devices, people witness different experiences. In such a scenario, unified system rating and review get extremely important. Apps might be loved by thousands of people, but few people can also experience some problems. Due to this reason, Google has announced the Play store rating system by adding a device-specific rating filter. This feature was announced almost a year back, and after a long break finally, we have received this feature.

The launch of this feature was spotted by Mishaal Rahman of Esper who revealed that this will be live for all users soon.

How Play Store Rating System Works?

With this, Google Play Store will show ratings according to the devices they are available on with users on phones being able to further filter by the country or region. Upon receiving this feature, users will be notified regarding this feature and how they are calculated upon opening the app. In case, you need a review with respect to a specific device, you can filter according to the type of device.

In my opinion, it is a good step, however, more work needs to be done. Currently, the foldable devices are categorized as tablets by Google, so this might create an issue finding and filtering the search for reviews. While this won’t be a big issue, Google needs to change its search algorithm with the changing landscape in the mobile market.

