Google Launches First-Ever Gaming Growth Lab in Pakistan Last Date to Apply is February 11

Google has launched its first-ever Gaming Growth Lab in Pakistan. It is a five-week-long virtual programme, designed to help emerging mobile-gaming enterprises expand their offerings and grow their businesses. According to Google, this programme will help to accelerate the digital gaming industry in Pakistan.

The programme is available in both English and Urdu. It will commence on March 1. Interested organisations and individual candidates can apply from now until February 11.

Pakistan’s gaming ecosystem comprising of many gaming studios and developers of gaming technologies. The gaming industry in Pakistan has been gaining great recognition both domestically and internationally.

The Gaming Growth Lab program is built on 4 core pillars:

DREAM: Insights on the gaming ecosystem and global growth opportunities.

DEVELOP: Access to Google’s cloud solutions and technology to build user-friendly apps.

DRIVE: Education on growth and monetization models, including user acquisition strategies.

DATA: Knowledge of data and measurement through tools like Google Ads and Firebase to help companies achieve data-driven growth.

Speaking about the initiative, Google’s Regional Director, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, Farhan Qureshi said:

“We see a huge opportunity today to support emerging local developers and help them expand their offerings to an international audience. Through the Gaming Growth Lab, we will offer access to our products and platforms, like Cloud, Ads, AdMob and Play, as well as provide mentoring sessions and workshops to help nurture and grow these enterprises.”

