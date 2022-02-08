Google Launches Free Workspace Essentials Starter Edition for Businesses

Google has come up with a workspace essentials starter edition plan that allows users that is actually a no-cost solution for customers. The basic goal behind launching this plan is to boost the productivity of businesses and help them with customized solutions.

While telling about this new addition, Google revealed that Workspace Essentials Starter Edition allows users to sign up with their existing work email to access Google Docs, Google Slides, Google Drive, Google Sheets, Google Chat (with Spaces), and Google Meet.

This new plan doesn’t include Gmail, but at the same time, it allows users to have work email accounts to access Google’s productivity tool since it will enhance collaboration.

The basic idea behind the launch is to help businesses with modern productivity apps without the hassle of making new email addresses, file conversations, new plugins, or desktops software.

This new work plan is totally free and has no trial period.

Announcing this new addition, Kelly Waldher, the VP of Marketing at Google Workspace said:

“The new Google Workspace Essentials Starter Edition is a no-cost solution for business users looking to enhance teamwork and unlock innovation with secure-by-design collaboration. With Essentials Starter, we’re making it easy for employees to choose their own productivity tools and bring modern collaboration to work,”

The storage limit for this starter pack is 15GB however with this, users will be able to call around 100 people and have meetings of approximately 60 minutes with Google meet.

While Google has launched this plan, it has discontinued the support for free legacy G Suite accounts that later on forced users to go for a paid plan.

