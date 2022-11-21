Google launches mini-football world cup game

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins today in Qatar amid much controversy. Regardless, millions of soccer enthusiasts and followers of football across the world will tune in to see all of the action live. Google often capitalises on important worldwide events like this one with a doodle, a unique animation, or even a game on its homepage. This time, the corporation is permitting multiplayer clashes, allowing hooligans to score goals against each other. Google launches sweet mini-football world cup game.

It’s as simple as Googling the word “world cup” on your mobile device to activate this football world cup game. Tt appears to operate on both Android and iPhones, allowing millions of fans to access it right immediately. While Google did not dedicate a post to the new item on its The Keyword blog, the company’s VP of Engineering revealed the news on Twitter.

Starting today, you can Google [world cup] on your phone and tap the soccer ball to compete with fans in our first multiplayer game. See if you can help your team score the most goals! Saudi Arabia is in the lead right now, huge upset in the works?!? pic.twitter.com/ZIdyXXNmEX — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) November 18, 2022

This is a great method to increase fan interaction ahead of soccer’s biggest event, and it appears that millions of people have already tried out the game. There are mini-games for every World Cup match, allowing fans from either team to shoot golden goals and increase their team’s count into the millions. The functionality went live on Friday and should be available to all users worldwide.

This Doodle game is technically single-player with an MMO component. Google has created true multiplayer Doodle games in the past, including Petanque and a Halloween-themed challenge.