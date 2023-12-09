Large language models, like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, have increasingly found diverse applications as their popularity grows. Google recently introduced NotebookLM, an AI-powered notebook app. The app, now officially launched in the United States with expanded functionalities, aims to redefine notetaking experiences.

Utilizing Google’s Gemini AI, NotebookLM seeks to rival the capabilities of OpenAI’s GPT-4. Among its new features is the “Noteboard,” an interface accessible above the chat box. This card-based grid system enables users to save NotebookLM responses, source excerpts, and personal notes.

Google Launches Next-Gen AI-Powered Notebook App: A Game-Changer

See Also: Google Celebrates Success of App Growth Lab Program, Reinforces Commitment to Empower Pakistan’s App and Gaming Industry

Additionally, users can now select multiple notes and prompt NotebookLM to perform various actions, such as summarization, consolidation, creating outlines, study guides, or transforming notes into different formats like email newsletters or script outlines.

Furthermore, NotebookLM has gained the ability to suggest actions dynamically based on user activities. For instance, when users highlight a passage from a source, NotebookLM proposes tasks like summarizing the text into a new note or aiding in understanding technical language. These suggestions adapt to ongoing tasks, intermittently appearing to streamline workflow or enhance ongoing work. This tool proves beneficial for organizing workflow and managing sources efficiently.

For those curious to explore, Google’s NotebookLM landing page offers access upon accepting the terms. However, it’s important to note that occasional inaccuracies may persist, given the reliance on the same large language models used in ChatGPT and other AI systems. Moreover, the rollout of these new features might take some time to reach all users.

You May Also Like: Google Unveils Gemini: AI’s New Era with Advanced Reasoning