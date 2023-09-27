Google Launches Paid & Free AI Training Courses: Check Out Details!

Google is aiming to prepare professionals with the required knowledge and skills in this emerging field of AI. For that purpose, the company recently launched a set of training resources focusing on generative AI.

Free & Paid Google AI Training Courses Introduced

The tech giant even introduced two learning paths on its Google Cloud Skills Boost platform. One is aptly titled “Introduction to Generative AI” while the other is titled “Generative AI for Developers“.

Introduction to Generative AI

The first learning path “Introduction to Generative AI” is designed for people in non-technical roles such as sales, marketing, HR, and operations. This path will involve a series of introductory courses. Moreover, it will provide a concrete foundation for understanding generative AI and its importance for business. Participants will be able to explore responsible AI principles. They can also gain insights into how generative AI can help in different aspects of an organization’s operations. It is pertinent to mention here that the introductory path is free. Moreover, it can be completed within a mere 45 minutes. However, additional courses are available for people who seek a more in-depth understanding. All participants will be able to earn a comprehensive understanding of Google Cloud’s generative AI technology if they complete the “Generative AI Fundamentals” skill badge along with two others on “Introduction to Large Language Models” and “Introduction to Responsible AI”

Generative AI for Developers

Now let’s talk about the second learning path, “Generative AI for Developers.” With this learning path, the tech giant plans to cater to software developers and engineers interested in making use of the full potential of generative AI. However, interested participants must first complete the prerequisite courses on “Introduction to Responsible AI” and “Generative AI Fundamentals.” The point worth mentioning here is that this advanced path is not free. It is paid as Google Cloud credits are needed to access the more technical labs on services including Generative AI Studio and Vertex AI.

There is another Google Cloud Innovators Plus subscription. It offers a full year of on-demand training, granting access to all AI content through the Google Cloud Skills Boost program. In addition to theoretical knowledge, the tech giant is providing a range of labs. It will allow learners to get practical knowledge by directly working on the platform. These lab topics include getting started with Generative AI Studio, prompt design with Vertex AI, integrating search in applications using Gen AI App Builder, and more. Each lab needs a specific amount of Google Cloud credits, ranging from one to five credits.