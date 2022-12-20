Google launches Passkey Support for Chrome

In order to provide more security to users, Google has announced passkey support for Chrome Users on Windows 1, macOS, and Android. Passkeys are the next step above traditional passwords giving users the convenience of securing data online. For this, the company has come up with advanced cryptographic algorithms due to which it would become difficult for hackers to access user’s devices.

Passkeys not only provide security and convenience but also make it easier for users to manage online accounts. With Passkey managers, users can manage multiple passkeys for different accounts. Passkey support was also enlightened by Apple and Microsoft in an effort to come up with the passwordless sign-in standard. This laid the ground for other organizations to implement passkey in their platform.

PayPal also recently announced its support for passkey for Apple products and now has also joined the stream by adding support for Chrome.

While telling about the working of passkey, Ali Sarraf, a product manager with Chrome said:

“On Android your passkeys will be securely synced through Google Password Manager or, in future versions of Android, any other password manager that supports passkeys.”

He shared a blog post revealing its working:

“Once you have a passkey saved on your device it can show up in autofill when you’re signing in to help you be more secure.”

“On a desktop device you can also choose to use a passkey from your nearby mobile device and, since passkeys are built on industry standards, you can use either an Android or iOS device.”

“A passkey doesn’t leave your mobile device when signing in like this. Only a securely generated code is exchanged with the site so, unlike a password, there’s nothing that could be leaked. To give you control over your passkeys, from Chrome M108 you will be able to manage your passkeys from within Chrome on Windows and macOS.”

While it is a new thing, it will further secure people’s information for good.

