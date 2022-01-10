Google Launches Ripple, an Open Standard of Protocols to be used in Consumer Devices

The search engine giant Google has been publicly producing tiny radar chips for more than 6 years. These tiny radar chips tell you how well you sleep, allow you to control a smartwatch, enable you to count sheets of paper, and let you play the world’s smallest violin. However, Google’s Soli radar wasn’t a success story as it was installed in a Pixel phone and we all saw that it wasn’t up to the mark. Now, Google has rolled out an open-source API standard named Ripple. This new open-source tiny radar can bring this tech to more devices including cars, blood sensors, etc.

Google Launches a Tiny Radar Ripple with Wide range of Applications

Basically, Ripple comes under the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The same association also holds a CES tradeshow in Las Vegas every January. According to Ivan Poupyrev who is the team lead at Google’s ATAP skunkworks,

Ripple will unlock helpful innovation that benefits everyone. General-purpose radar is a key emerging technology for solving critical use cases in a privacy-respecting way.

CTA is hosting Ripple with the primary objective to “enable hardware/software interoperability and speed up the growth of applications for general-purpose consumer radar”.

A few Applications of Ripple:

The Ripple team explained a few potential applications of the radar. It includes non-invasive wellness monitoring, occupancy detection in buildings, human activity recognition, and touchless gesture controls. Furthermore, it could also enable driver-assist technologies inside vehicles as mentioned above. The majority of these features can be rendered with cameras and other kinds of sensors, however, the miniaturized radar provides benefits in terms of speed and accuracy.

Check out? 2 Billion Chrome Users are at Risk- Google Issues Major Warning