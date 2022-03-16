Google has always been creative enough to bring new ideas in and introducing new features for the users. This time it has branched out by offering its Stabia B2B offering for the companies to license. It has been named Immersive Stream for Games. The partnership with Google cloud has made it possible to deliver such an exclusive service. This will allow the companies to get advantage of Stadia’s platform and use this technology to deliver games directly to the players. The companies will be able to run game trial and offer subscription bundles or the entire storefront. Google Launches Stadia B2B offering “Immersive Stream for Games”.

The news has been disclosed on the event of The Google for Games developer Summit which supports studios with innovative tools from different teams of Google. The Immersive Stream for Games will benefit both the development side and the player experience. The cloud gaming is at the boom these days and with Stadia immersive streaming, the gaming industry is expected to go beyond expectation.

Google began working last year in partnership with AT&T to test the offering. The company used the service to deliver its offering of Batman: Arkham Knights to its users for free. Google has worked this year to power another new game which will soon be introduced to its users using Immersive Stream for Games. The game will be made available to the players on web and on mobiles.

For Stadia, Google has announced diverse plans to introduce new features. The players would be able to search the games directly from the Stadia store rather than logging into the service or creating a new account with Stadia. This will make it easy for the players to find new games by browsing the titles n enjoy playing them.

Google is also launching the “Click to Play Trials” for the players to try out new games on trial basis without buying them. Last year in October this option was tested with selected developers. This option will be made available to all the titles on Stadia in 2022.

Google is also working to give ease to the corporate world. Google is working on its new “Low Change porting” toolkit in more than 10 studios. It is for the companies to reduce the time and resources used by the developers to bring games to Stadia platform. The companies will now be able to port Windows games to Stadia.

In a nutshell, Google is keenly adding in the development of the technology sector. It is planning scale up the Immersive streaming for games in this and in the coming years which will ultimately give great ease to the companies, developers and the players.

