In this world of AI, people are using it literally for everything. Especially after the introduction of ChatGPT and Gemini, they are helping people in every possible way. Users are using them to generate text, audio or video. But these platforms have also been used to spread false information. To combat such issues, Google has come up with a solution. Google has introduced a new tool called SynthID Detector. It helps identify content made using Google’s AI tools. This includes images, videos, audio, and text. As AI becomes more powerful, tools like this are important to check what’s real and what’s AI-made.

Google Launches SynthID Detector to Spot AI-Generated Content

SynthID is Google’s watermarking technology. It adds invisible marks to AI-generated content. Detection tools can detect these marks, even though you can’t see them. They stay even when the content is shared, edited, or compressed. The goal is to help prevent fake content and misinformation.

At first, SynthID worked only for images. Now, it supports AI-generated text, audio, and videos too. Content made by Google’s Gemini, Imagen, Lyria, and Veo models can all be watermarked with SynthID. So far, over 10 billion items have been marked.

How Does the Detector Work?

The SynthID Detector is easy to use. You upload an image, video, audio, or text created by Google’s AI. The tool scans it for a watermark. If one is found, it highlights the parts that were likely marked.

For audio, it points out exact segments with watermarks. For images, it shows the areas that are most likely marked. This gives users a clear idea of what parts of the content are AI-generated.

Who Can Use It?

Right now, SynthID Detector is available to early testers. Journalists, researchers, and media workers can sign up on a waitlist to get access. Google also plans to make it widely available soon.

Growing the SynthID Ecosystem

To help more developers, Google has open-sourced SynthID’s text watermarking. This means anyone can use it in their own AI models. It’s a step toward building a more trustworthy digital space.

Google is also working with partners. One example is NVIDIA. Videos made using NVIDIA’s Cosmos AI tools now include SynthID watermarks. This spreads SynthID use beyond just Google.

Google has also partnered with GetReal Security, a global leader in content verification. This will also help others detect SynthID watermarks, too. It supports a shared effort for better content transparency.

Why It Matters

As AI-generated content becomes common, trust is key. People need ways to know what is real. Tools like SynthID Detector make that possible. Google also believes in working with others to make AI more transparent and safe.

See Also: Google I/O 2025 Highlights: Key AI Announcements