Google Launches Website For its Read Along App

In an effort to make learning easier and more accessible for students, Google has come up with a new website for its Read Along App. This website will encourage children to practice reading and instill this reading. This website is introduced as a public beta right now and after testing, the search giant plans to launch the improved and bug-free version in the future. This website promotes reading work with Chrome, Firefox, and Edge browsers on Desktop and Android. When it comes to support for iOS and other browsers such as Safari, users will have to wait a little longer.

The overall goal and concept behind the website is totally the same as the app i.e.; children can learn to speak different languages along with improving their reading. When it comes to learning new languages, the app has included languages such as English, Portuguese, Spanish, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati and Urdu. By reading different stories in these languages, users can enjoy speech recognition and text-to-speech text.

A working assistant is also included. Named Diya, it builds children’s interest and also helps them pronounce words.

According to the company, the overall speech recognition process takes place in the browser and to safeguard children’s privacy no data is sent. The best thing about this app is that it can be used in offline mode as well which means people with low storage or no internet access all the time can enjoy it.

While telling about what kind of content will make its way to the website, Google said:

“In addition to the website launch, we are also adding some brand-new stories. We have partnered with two well-known YouTube content creators, ChuChu TV and USP Studios, to adapt some of their popular videos into a storybook format,”

Other than this, the company is also working with an Indian-originated firm named Kutuki learning app with an aim to adopt their English and Hindi alphabet books and phonics books for kids as stories in the Read Along app. Since the company is working on this right now, it will definitely take some time to launch.

