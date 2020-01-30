Google Launhces new video app Tangi- A Platform to Learn New Things

This is the world of interventions and every now and then we want to learn news things. In order to help people with it, Google has introduced a new video app Tangi. This app is a social video sharing app, which will help people to learn news thing from each other every day. Be it cooking, painting, Artistic, Styling or DIY, one would be able to find everything of his/her interest on this video app.

Tangi is 30- Sec Video App to Spread New Things

The users will be able to make 60 seconds short video to be uploaded on the app and that video should have maximum information. If you want to share it with the community, you need to press Try It. Just like Pinterest has different ideas in the form of images for people. On clicking on a particular image, it takes you back to the source from where it is uploaded. Just like that, this app will spread inspiration among the youth.

It doesn’t matter if you are planning to take a trip or change the outlook of your home, you will be able to get everything in Tangi, as per Google. However, Tangi will only support short form videos that bring out the creativity.

While telling about this newly launched app, Google Said: