Google Leak Reveals Key Pixel 9 Pro Upgrade with Ultrasonic Fingerprint Reader

As the launch of Google’s next Pixel smartphones approaches, new details about the much-anticipated Pixel 9 series have emerged. According to the latest reports, the Pixel 9 lineup including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint reader. This noteworthy upgrade is anticipated to improve the responsiveness and accuracy of the biometric sensor in the upcoming Pixel phones. For all those unaware, previous Pixel models faced criticism for their optical fingerprint sensors. Even though, many users expressed frustration over their unresponsiveness and inaccuracy on Google’s support pages. It seems as if Google has listened to their feedback. That’s why the search giant is going to introduce an ultrasonic sensor for enhanced responsiveness.

Google Pixel 9 Pro To Boast An Ultrasonic Fingerprint Reader

The optical sensors are limited to 2D scanning and often fail to perform reliably. However, the new ultrasonic sensors promise greater fidelity in fingerprint reading. This technology will offer more secure unlocking, better accuracy, and enhanced functionality even with wet displays or fingers.

It is pertinent to mention that the highly anticipated Pixel 9 series isn’t just upgrading its fingerprint sensors. Reports from the supply chain indicate that Google is also enhancing its display technology. The new Pixel 9 models are anticipated to feature dual-stack technology to deliver brighter displays with longer lifespans and less power consumption.

With these hardware improvements, Google aims to address the shortcomings of previous models and deliver a premium user experience. The Pixel 9 series is shaping up to be a considerable step forward in terms of both security and display technology. Previous renders revealed the screen size of the handset. The Pixel 9 Pro will boast a 6.5-inch screen size. It means that the Pixel 9 Pro will have a smaller display as compared to its predecessor (6.7-inch OLED). However, the size of the overall body is the same, which implies that the bezels will be slightly thicker.

Google has preferred to go with an aluminum frame, but we can expect the company to follow the trend of titanium alloy that we have seen in the iPhone 15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Moreover, the company opted for the wide camera island in the past few generations of Pixel flagships. However, this time you will see an oval island. The device will be 8.5 mm thin in its base, however, the bump will add nearly 50%, meaning the camera setup will be 12 mm.