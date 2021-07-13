Google Lens redesign moves users’ focus from live viewfinder to camera roll

Google Lens is a widely used app throughout the globe. Keeping in view the growing popularity, Google is redesigning its lens app for Android, keeping emphasis more on the screenshots and images in the camera roll instead of the viewfinder.

In order to access features in the new interface, users need to tap on the Google lens icon from the home screen and the top third of the screen will have a feature named “Search with your camera”. This feature allows Lens users to examine what their camera sees.

Google Lens redesign allows analysis of items saved in camera roll

If users want their lens to find out something from the camera roll, they need to swipe down or return back to Google camera-related UI.

Moreover, the bottom corners on the camera apps are now curved to add a better touch to the design.