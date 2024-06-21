Google Lens & YouTube Team Up for Video Search

Finding videos on YouTube just got a whole lot cooler! We’re talking pointing your phone’s camera at something in real life and WHAM! – videos about it pop up on YouTube. This magic trick is thanks to a new experiment from Google Lens and YouTube.

Imagine seeing a fluffy orange cat basking in the sun and instantly finding funny cat videos. Pretty neat, right? The catch? This feature is still under testing, so not everyone with an Android phone has it yet. We kept our eyes peeled on a few devices but no luck yet.

Right now, Google is only giving it to a small group of people to see if it works well. If all goes smoothly, it’ll be available to everyone soon. Meanwhile you can check our blog ‘Youtube Test Live Chat Summaries and QR Codes’.

YouTube likes to try new things, but some ideas, like those mobile game ads they added recently, haven’t exactly hit the jackpot. This new feature with Google Lens, though? That sounds awesome. Sure, some YouTube experiments haven’t worked out, but this one has the potential to be a game-changer for finding interesting and informative videos in a flash. Let’s hope it works and they roll it out to everyone!