Undoubtedly, China is a smartphone manufacturing hub when all the big manufacturers have their manufacturing plants in the country. But it seems like, all these things are going to change very soon. Just recently, Apple announced diversifying its manufacturing processes by exploring other countries. Now, Google is also thinking the same. Some latest reports have revealed that Google will shift its manufacturing out of China. The company is trying to focus on expanding an existing facility in the country, that already manufactures the Pixel 4a, 5a, and 6a.

After Apple, Google to Shift its Manufacturing out of China

The reason behind this step is China’s zero-tolerance policy towards COVID-19. In China, the manufacturing units are shut for days, hindering the entire production line. The reports have further revealed that China’s zero-COVID policy has significantly slowed down production of the upcoming iPhone 14 series.

The other reason is the increased tariffs and a constant tussle between the US and China. While one country houses the companies, the other manufactures their products. Rising tensions between these two countries are affecting the manufacturing process and the companies as well.

Now in this situation, Vietnam is the biggest benefactor. Several products, like the iPads, Xbox gaming consoles, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, and several others, that were only manufactured in China a few years ago, are now made in Vietnam. After Vietnam, India is the one who is getting benefits from the situation.

Apple will be manufacturing the iPhone 14 series in China and India simultaneously. The development is unprecedented. Unfortunately, Apple and Google did not reveal whether it is just an experiment to shift the production to other countries or they are permanently moving to other countries.

