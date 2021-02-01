Google Map launches new split screen view on Android for the street view

The Street View on Google maps was launched more than a decade ago, and this vast data set is at present driving the Live View AR highlight that is interesting for the users. An update to Google Maps for Android improved the Street View insight by adding a split-screen mode. This mode will be comforting for the users as it was difficult for them to switch between two apps simultaneously.

The new Split view UI launches itself after dropping a map pin. You have to open the street view, and it’s displayed. Moreover, if you’re accessing the Street View from a direct area’s listing, it will be the same regular full-screen interface. In those cases, you’ll notice a “minimize” button in the base right corner. After that, you can view it in the split-screen mode.

The guide beneath has ways that include The Street level highlighted in blue, and Photo Spheres taken by clients are surfaced as spots. You can tap anyplace to bounce rapidly, while the roundabout marker for where you are highlighting a bolt that shows the bearing being pointed at. This routing strategy is hugely more helpful than getting around in Street View with bolts and hauling.

This Street View split-screen is turned out (by means of Reddit) through a worker side update on late forms of Google Maps. It’s appearing on the Android customer. Then, it’s for some time been accessible on the web with the capacity to change the stature of every half.

When the split-view is open, you’ll see where you are on the map, just as the heading you’re confronting. It works in the scene, as you can find in the picture. However, the representation direction appears to be more instinctive here. Additionally, note the spot pointers in Street View. Yet those aren’t new.

Since we’re discussing a server-side update, regardless of whether you will get it now on your Android handset is every a matter of luck. Furthermore, it is imperative to call the attention that this new UI must be found on Google Maps’ Android form. Up until this point, there is no word with the iOS clients to get the new part screen UI for iPhone, iPod contact, and iPad gadgets.

