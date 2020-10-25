



COVID-19 pandemic has effected our daily activities to some extent. According to Google, the demand for bicycle navigation on Google Maps has grown rapidly during the pandemic. The increased demand is 69% and Google is now responding with a couple of useful bicycle-related features in Maps and navigation for some major cities.

Google Maps Brings New Bicycle Related Features

To work better, Google has used an AI algorithm, crowdsourced data and data collected with the local municipalities to deliver the features. In some cities, you can now use Google Maps to guide you through bicycle lanes or bicycle-friendly streets and areas. Moreover, you can also catch some pretty tricky shortcuts when on two wheels.

Additionally, Google Maps now offers step-by-step navigation using bike rental spots when available. Just like public transport navigation but with bikes instead. Google Maps even has deeper integration with some bike rental services in various cities to make the booking process easier while navigating.

Just Recently, we came to know that Google Maps Will Indicate “Busyness” of Shop or Restaurant to Save Your Time. According to the report, Google Maps will place indicator information under the location names “Busier than normal”. As busy as it gets in the area in which you travel. You should be more careful to schedule your visit if you see that a certain restaurant or company in the area is busy.

Source: GSMArena