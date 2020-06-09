Google Maps Feature will Help People Plan Their Trips Maintaining Social Distancing

Google maps is a blessing in disguise as it keeps on launching new features on and off with relevancy to the ongoing situation in the world. As these days corona pandemic is the biggest crisis throughout the world, Google Maps feature is playing its part by launching features that are helpful for people who are either suffering from it and also those who want to save themselves from this contagious virus.

Google Maps Feature will help commuters plan their social distancing

Google Maps has announced that it is soon going to launch a feature for both iOS and Android version that will facilitate users to know before travelling that how much crowded a train or bus might be so that one can maintain social distancing. This feature will also reveal whether a bus and train is running on a limited schedule. This is the best feature as there are some workers out there who had to use these services to go to work. This information through the app while sitting at home will help them to maintain social distancing which in turn will be helpful to have fewer chances of carrying this contagious virus.

While telling about this feature, Google said:

“Starting today, you can use Google Maps to find the times historically when there are large crowds of people at a transit station. You can also see live data that compares current crowd size to usual conditions. This should help you plan your social distancing. To find this information, search for a transit station in Google Maps or tap on one when it appears on the screen. That will call up the departure board and busyness data (if available). This feature will be rolling out over the next several weeks and is based on aggregated and anonymized data from those who have opted in to Google Location History. The latter is off by default. To keep the information anonymous, the busyness data is shared only when enough users are opting in to provide sufficient data.”

Most of the people will receive this feature today. To get this information, search for a transit station in Google Maps or click on the one that appears on the screen automatically. Some of the users will not be able to see the feature today. That because Google rolls out feature in segments so in the next two weeks people will be getting it gradually.

