Google Maps Get a New Feature for Foodies

Google Maps has made our lives easier beyond our expectations. It not only lead us the right way but also helps us to find a good places near us. A few days back, the company had launched a feature that notified big and small business on our way through map. This time we have come across another new feature for foodies. So if you are a frequent traveler and are looking for some good places to have good food, this feature is for you.

From year 2017, Google Maps is in integration with Google Lens, an image recognition system. Google Maps has got latest update, that has enhanced the listing of restaurants adding more information on the menu. We all know that Google Lens is competent enough to identify text and symbols in images. This feature will work with users’ help who will upload menu with the image. The Google Software will identify texts and symbols in the image and will help you decide what to eat.

This New Feature for Foodies will Make Decision for You Easier

Google Earth’s new interface will help you explore more dishes and identify the popular items and can even translate foreign menus to give you idea how the food will look like.

The best thing about this feature is that Google is not taking any type of help from the restaurant to make this feature possible. If Google is able to find a clear image of menu in its data base, you will be able to explore more things to eat.

Currently, this feature is available for Android users only however the company will bring this feature for iOS users as well.

