Google Maps Gets Assistant driving mode- An Alternative to Android Auto app

All the new, modern and new vehicles include Android Auto which includes the most useful apps, helping users to have their phone screen compatible with car display so that they can keep their focus on driving. Features like navigating maps, text messages and music can be controlled. Though most of the vehicles these days come with Android Auto however if you do not have a compatible radio, Google provides another app that stimulates users’ experience and also gives access to the important messaging and calling apps so that driver shouldn’t be distracted while looking at his device. This is called Google Assistant driving mode.

Google Assistant Driving Mode Launches for Android Users

At Google’s I/O, the company had announced that it is working on a new driving mode and finally that mode has landed for Android users residing in the US. This mode will be launched in other parts of the world as well.

In the new driving mode, the Android Auto is combined with Google Maps with basic emphasis on Google Assistant. Just before starting the navigation, a user will get a notification in Google Maps on an add-on bar at the bottom of the navigation window.

As far as the new addition is concerned, a shortcut for Google assistant is also introduced, placed in the lower-left corner whereas a new shortcut appears on the bottom right corner. With the new update, Musci controls are also simplified. A new skip button is added to skip any song that you dislike.

Moreover, this mode will appear automatically by default as soon as a user starts navigating. There is also a Do Not Disturb mode like Android Auto that will appear automatically so that you can receive messages from the app directly, however, can reply to all of them by voice while driving.

Right now this new driving mode is rolling out to all Android users residing in the US. Let’s see when iOS users will get it.

