Google Maps Gets Community Feed to Help Users with Local Recommendations

In just a span of few years, Google Maps has turned more than an app that helps users reach their destinations peacefully. Even now while navigating to your favourite place, Google Maps help you with finding hotels, historical landmarks, restaurants and other destinations that come on way to facilitate you. Google Maps has improved the overall navigation functionality of Maps after introducing speed limit signs, traffic light information and much more. Now Google is making its app more user friendly for people and in order to do so it has introduced Community feed making it easier for people to get updates and recommendations from trusted local sources.

Google Maps gets a community feed with local content and reviews

Now users can get recommendation in new community feed that is placed in Google Maps’ Explore tabs.

While telling about this feature, the company said:

“The feed shows you the latest reviews, photos and posts added to Google Maps by local experts and people you follow as well as food and drink merchants.”

According to the company, the news feed will tell you that what’s happening in the area around your where you are reading.

“Every day, you can come to your feed to see what’s happening in your area. Wondering if your favorite Mexican restaurant has added a new dish to the menu? If you follow them on Maps, you’ll get their updates in your feed. Looking for a new nearby hike or a popular day trip near your city? Browse the feed for top recommendations of things to do from Google Maps users in that area. By panning and zooming the map, you can find helpful information for almost any location in the world, thanks to contributions from in-the-know locals.”