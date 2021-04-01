Google Maps Gets Improved With Inside Live View AR Directions

Google announces a bunch of new Google Maps updates including new indoor AR Directions and recommendations for environmentally-friendly roads. The Google app’s ability to navigate a way through indoor spaces like airports, malls, and train stations is one of the fascinating features.

Google is taking Live View indoor to airports, bus stations, and malls with improved accuracy. The Live View instructions allow you to keep your device, point your camera to the place around you, and view arrows and icons showing you where you have to go.

Google Maps New Feature Will Also Guide You Inside the Buildings like Airport, Malls with AR Directions

The new Google Maps feature, named Live View AR digital instructions to provide guidance while you’re using your phone for directions. So, if you’re at a shopping mall, just search for something like shop, toilet, etc on Google Maps, it will guide you toward your destination with arrows and other digital signs.

Live View function for Android and iPhone was initially introduced in 2019 but was originally confined to the outside locations. You can access the feature from Google Maps to search place on the phone and tape “Directions” and then next tape the “Live View” option next to “Start”.

This latest feature, Live View AR, will be launched at several malls in Chicago, Long Island, New York, Newark, New Jersey, San Jose, California, and Seattle. . It will also be launched in Tokyo and Zurich in the coming months at airports, centers, and bus stations. The functionality would soon be supported in other cities and locations.

The company says it will update Google Maps in the coming months with additional features including air quality details, integration with food stores for pick-up, and alternative eco-friendly driving routes.

