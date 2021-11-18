Google Maps’ Latest Feature Will Help to Avoid the Congested Locations

Google Maps for iOS received an official announcement a few days earlier. This function, termed Area Busyness, intends to assist users over the Holiday season.

Google adds in a blog post that “many areas across the world are removing restrictions” following the disease outbreak couple of years. As a result, it is expected that people would visit areas of interest over the holiday season. Google’s new capabilities will let users plan these trips more conveniently and with more information than were previously available in the map app.

Also Read: Samsung and Apple Will Be the World’s Leading Smartphone Manufacturers Again in 2022

Google Maps’ Latest Feature Will Show You How Congested a Location is, Helping You to Avoid the Crowds

For this, four features have been revealed. Some of these will be available to Google Maps users worldwide, while others will be limited to certain locations for the time being. To begin with, this is what the new Google Maps version delivers.

Area Busyness on Google Maps will be available “in time for the holiday season,” according to Google. This tool provides you with busyness information for nearby sites. This is incredibly beneficial since you don’t want to drive into severe traffic when you have other options. According to Google, Area Busyness will assist users in avoiding congested regions. This function also detects hotspots in a given region. This will be quite handy.

Google Map also includes a new function called Directories. This function makes it easier for individuals to traverse shopping malls, airports, and public transportation terminals. The Directory will provide specific information on the malls, airports, or transport stations. It will provide information on the kind of stores in the building as well as their ratings. It will also provide information about available lounges, parking spaces, and other amenities.

Google will also extend its grocery store pickup service. Google Maps now allows you to follow the status of orders from big stores. These businesses may also detect when you come.

Furthermore, Google Maps will also include a pricing range for eateries to give users an indication of what to anticipate. This will save individuals time from having to check into a restaurant that they cannot avoid.

You may be also interested in: Vivo V23e 5G Will Be Released in Asia Next Week, Expected to Arrive Pakistan Soon