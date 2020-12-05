Google Maps is having a new ‘Go’ tab to help users connect quickly to regularly visited locations. This new tab would replace the Commute tab that currently sits between the Explore and the Saved tabs. Google Maps Go tab helps you for fast details about your favorite destinations. Google Maps People may add regular destinations to the new Go tab, such as a school or food shop, to get fast statistics, to see how long it takes, and to learn the changes in the live traffic.

This latest Go tab is coming to Google Map in the near future. The technology giant posted Google Maps on its blog that Google Map is getting a new Go tab soon. Users will identify their favorite destinations and once you have been pinned, you won’t need to enter an address each time you need information about the direction, and you can simply go to the Go tab to access information about locations commonly visited.

Google Maps New Feature “Go” Will Launch for Easy Access to Frequent Destinations

The new Go tab also gives users the ability to search public transport routes. “When you take public transportation, you can pin specific routes that let you see the exact start and arrival times, local transit agency updates, and up-to-date ETA right from the Go Tab. You also can use the same destination to pin different paths, including a drive track and a transit route,” says Google in the article.

A new group feed was recently added to the Explorer tab by Google Maps. A suggestion for local events and locations is made in this new group feed. It includes recent thoughts, photographs, and posts of the locations and activities in your area provided by people and businesses you follow. It also includes content from specialists such as food and drinks retailers and reviews from well-known publications.

Also, Read Google Maps & Search Gets Messaging Feature to Connect Customers with Businesses