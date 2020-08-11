Google Maps are making comeback to Apple Watch after three years. Now with it, you will navigate easily. The company is planning to make the availability of the app globally in the coming weeks. With Google Maps, Apple Watch owners can check the estimated time of arrivals (ETAs) and step-by-step directions of saved locations. A few years ago, Google Maps was functional on Apple Watch but the tech giant discontinued its services in 2017.

According to Google, now Apple Watch users can safely and easily navigate with Google Maps right from their wrist. They are able to get ETAs and step-by-step directions to destinations they have previously saved, including Home, Work, or other customized shortcuts.

Google Maps Returns to Apple Watch After Three Years

Moreover, users can start the navigation process through their phones and pick up where they left off on the Apple Watch to save new destinations. Google has also introduced the compatibility for Google Maps in Apple’s CarPlay Dashboard view, confirmed in the same post.

The tech giant stated that “Google Maps helps you find places to go, things to do, and how to get there—no matter what device you’re using. With compatibility for Apple’s CarPlay Dashboard and a new app for the Apple Watch, people using iOS devices can safely and easily navigate with Google Maps right from their car or wrist.”

In the CarPlay Dashboard, users are able to switch or pause songs from their favorite media app, rewind or fast forward podcasts or audiobooks, or quickly check calendar appointments without ever leaving turn-by-turn navigation in Google Maps.

Recommended Reading: Google Maps Tests Reveals Another Useful Feature