Google map’s Street View feature is coming up to mobile Soon

Google is always the most innovative in the competitive world. The Google Map has facilitated humanity a lot in navigation. The Street View feature has enabled many people to view their homes in present and past. Many people can be seen working and doing their daily chores with blur faces. Google has announced another development in the field of technology. Refreshing news is that it is introducing Google Map’s Street View feature on mobiles now. The iOS and Android users both will get the facility of Street View images and will be able to see the image of the specific place from the past years through Google Mobile App.

Google map’s Street View feature in Mobiles

Nowadays it’s the era of doing everything on mobiles. This Street View image feature was only available on desktop but people long wanted to have it on mobiles as large number of people don’t have access to desktops or laptops. But mobiles are in hands of all the people these days. Mobile is also an easier way to access the apps from anywhere. Many mobile users have yet not enjoyed the feature and will see and test it for the first time. Their first experience will surely be joyful and great time spending activity.

Steps to get Access to Street View Feature on Mobile

The user can see the Street view on mobiles by following just a few simple steps. The iOS or Android mobile users have to tap the “Street View Image” and then have to click “See more dates” to view the older pictures of a place if they will be available online.

This is a really fun time pass activity. Rather than wasting leisure time, why not utilize it by having fun on Google Map Street View feather.

