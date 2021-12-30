Google Maps Takes Travelers through Misleading Routes

Google Maps is one of the most used platforms that guide us paths from A to B. It helps us travel safely from one location to another and when we reach our destination it also shows us restaurants and other important places to visit. No doubt, that app has made our lives better than before but these days it seems it is not working properly like it used to work before, since many users have reported that it takes them from fatal routes.

I am a frequent traveler and usually, I use Google Maps to go to places I don’t know. From the last few months, I have noticed that it takes me through fatal places and sometimes from roads that have dead or closed ends. One such incident was also reported by Twitter users, Crystal A. Kolden revealed that travelers in Lake Tahoe were directed to drive on roads that were closed and dangerous due to record-breaking snowfall.

He tagged Google Maps in a tweet, showing how it misled travelers.

.@googlemaps This is an abject failure. You are sending people up a poorly maintained forest road to their death in a severe blizzard. Hire people who can address winter storms in your code (or maybe get some of your engineers who are stuck in Tahoe right now on it). pic.twitter.com/IzagAXzBtA — Dr. Crystal A. Kolden 🔥 (@pyrogeog) December 28, 2021

Google Maps is programmed in such a good way that it automatically changes routes1 if there is some traffic, road closure, or weather changes. But these days, it not giving the perfect results to users, and people are not happy about it.

Right now Google has not responded to it, but it needs to clear things up and fix it accordingly.

