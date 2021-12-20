Google Maps Tests ‘Dock to bottom’ Feature For Better Quick Location Access

Google Maps is testing a new “Dock to bottom” feature on the desktop that appears to work like a favourites bar for your most visited locations.

According to the reports, the new bar will appear alongside a location card and add a small docked icon in the larger map view for quick access. When looking at multiple locations or planning trips this could be a big timesaver as you won’t need to search again for a commonly accessed location.

You can easily remove individual places from the bar by hitting the small x button that shows up when you hover over the result with your mouse. Clicking a location using the “Dock to bottom” feature will quickly open that Maps location. However, this report suggests that the feature is not widely available.

It seems as though this “Dock to bottom” toggle has been appearing randomly for users online with little way to replicate it. With that in mind, it’s unclear just how widely the feature is being tested or if it might expand beyond Google Maps on a desktop to mobile devices. As a quick access tool, this would be a great help and it’s one such option being trialled that seems very interesting.

As a quick bookmarking option, we could foresee the dock to bottom toggle proving very useful in the long term.

