Google Maps Tests Reveals Another Useful Feature

Over the last some years, we have seen how Google Maps has made our lives easier. It has helped so many people to reach their destination who were previously rooming here and there. Keeping in the wide acceptance of the service, the app keeps on launching to feature to further help people with finding their way. Now the company has provided us a new feature that lets us decide what places we want to visit and where we will dine upon reaching that destination. There is an even better feature in a queue revealed in Google Maps Tests.

Google Maps Tests Traffic Lights Signals

Google Maps has added a new functionality some months back, the speed limit in the current area that a person if driving through, and it also shows map and accident. In this way, users have greatly benefitted from this experience. Now Google Maps is testing the addition of traffic light to the app. The symbols of traffic lights are very small, but while navigating, they get larger to be easily visible.

The new traffic lights feature was spotted by Android users running Google Maps version 10.44.3. This feature has come to Google after Apple maps had included the same functionality for iOS users. The rivalry between the two apps is not new. Both are on the verge of copying each other, trying to make their apps better than before.

