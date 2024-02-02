Google continues to integrate AI across its products. Its latest AI experiment involves using generative AI to assist users in discovering places of interest on Google Maps. This feature aims to provide helpful suggestions regardless of the specificity or breadth of the user’s search query. It caters to a wide range of interests and preferences.

In a recent announcement, Google introduced a new feature in Google Maps designed to enhance the way users discover places. This innovation leverages the power of LLMs to analyze data from over 250 million places and insights gathered from the community. When utilized, the feature offers personalized suggestions for destinations based on user preferences and interests.

The ability to look up activities suitable for a rainy day is a notable example that Google has highlighted. By entering the query “activities for a rainy day” into the search field, the feature generates suggestions for indoor activities, such as comedy shows and movie theaters, tailored to the user’s preferences. This showcases the capability of the system to understand specific queries and provide relevant recommendations.

Furthermore, users can ask follow-up questions that build upon their previous prompts. For instance, if a user expresses a desire for a location with a vintage vibe, the feature will then offer suggestions for indoor activities at places that align with this specific request. This showcases the conversational and contextual understanding capabilities of the system.

Additionally, the feature will categorize the results it generates. Users will have access to photo carousels and review summaries of the suggested places within these categories. Additionally, the option to save a location to a list and share it with friends enhances the social and collaborative aspect of discovering new places through Google Maps.

Google characterizes the generative AI feature as an experiment. It is set to launch with early access this week in the United States. However, only a selected group of local guides will have access to this feature.