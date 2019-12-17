Every new day, when I hold my mobile and go through tech news, there is one name that always has made some changes. That name is non-other than Google Maps which keep in making our experience with it better than before. Yesterday the company revealed the actual figures of the total parts of the world it has mapped. The figure 98% was enough to make us realize that it is a giant app and will keep on getting better with time. Since Google Maps keep on making the overall experience better, it keeps on tinkering with the new features as well. This time the app has solved the issue that was related to the gesture navigation. Google Maps Update Solves Gesture Navigation Issue.

The new Maps UI has eliminated the side menu. Now when a user will swipe from right to left, this action will no longer bring up the side menu. This is the time where gesture navigation on Android 10 becomes live.

The reason behind it is that the side menu accidentally triggers the “back” gesture on the latest android version. Due to this, the three-bar hamburger menu no longer appears on the left side of the search bar.

When you will update your Google Maps to new UI, you can find the settings and other option by tapping on the avatar. These are the settings that were previously present on the side menu. Upon clicking on the Avatar, a box will open that will allow you to switch the account linked to the app. It will allow you to view the app’s settings and enable incognito mode.

The latest version of Google Maps app is 10.31.2 however there is no assurity that you will get UI when you update the app. You will have to wait till this server-side update reaches you.

