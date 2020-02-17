Google Maps will Show Disputed Borders Based on Geographical Location

Google Maps is one of the best mapping service which has made our lives easier than before. Now we can go everywhere without anyone’s assistance if we have Google Maps installed in the devices with a good data connection. However even the Google Maps came under controversary when on Russia’s demand it showed Crimea- a disputed territory being in Russia on its map. It became a great discussion among people and Google Maps had to change it. In a latest report, the company has revealed that now Google Maps shows Disputed Borders Based on Geographical Location.

Is it a Good Idea to Show Disputed Borders Based on Geographical Location?

Google Maps has taken this political more serious and has created a whole departments called “Disputed region team” that handles such kinds of issues.

For instance, Kashmir is a disputed entity between Pakistan and India. Google Maps users in Pakistan and rest of the world will see a dotted line , which shows that this area is disputed between two countries. However people living in India will see Kashmir as a part of India. Well this is quite wrong, as when Pakistan view it with dotted lines, people in India should also view it in the same way. Though I dnt like it as Google Maps should show the dotted line in India as well, instead of showing it as their entity.

While telling about this, Ethan Russell, director of product management for Google Maps revealed the role of this team:

We remain neutral on issues of disputed regions and borders, and make every effort to objectively display the dispute in our maps using a dashed gray border line. In countries where we have local versions of Google Maps, we follow local legislation when displaying names and borders.

