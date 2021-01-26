Google Maps will show sites that offer Covid-19 vaccinations

Google Maps will now display sites providing vaccines for Covid-19, further strengthening understanding of the virus and how to prevent it. Google searches for “vaccines near me” have risen fivefold around the globe.

The roll out date has not been mentioned by the company, however it confirms the availability of this new Google maps feature to user’s devices soon. “Since the beginning of the year, searches for “vaccines near me” have risen 5x and we’d like to ensure we provide locally relevant answers. We understand that it is a difficult problem to solve to get vaccines for people, and we are committed to doing our part”, Pichai said in a blog post.

The results, which will also be included in the search results in the specified information panels. it will provide specifics as to why an appointment is needed, whether the vaccine is available to certain groups only, and if there is a drive-thru. Google said it is collaborating with “authoritative sources” including local governments and retail pharmacies.

In addition to this, Google said it is now committing $150 million to support COVID-19 vaccine education and fair distribution. Grants will go to the World Health Organisation, the CDC Foundation, and other non-profits across the globe.

In collaboration with health care provider One Medical, the search engine giant has also vowed to convert Google facilities, including parking lots and open spaces, into improvised vaccination facilities.